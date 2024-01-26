Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A society dedicated to the culture and heritage of the English breakfast has said that pineapples should be on the meal, and claimed "nobody really likes the tomatoes."

The English Breakfast Society said pineapples were popular as part of a full English breakfast in the past and called for it to replace grilled tomatoes and mushrooms on the plate.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the daily Trending Today. Get the stories the internet is talking about to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The society's founder and chair, Guise Bule de Missenden, told The Daily Telegraph: "Interestingly, in the late 16th and early 17th centuries, the pineapple was considered to be a high-status breakfast item in Great Britain."

She went on to speak about how pineapples used to be seen as exotic and hard to obtain, and were a "highly prized" breakfast ingredient.

She added: “King Charles II himself loved them, so if you wanted to add a touch of the exotic to your plate and eat like a 17th-century lord, there is no reason not to give it a try,” he added. “A slice of grilled pineapple can add variety to the English breakfast plate. Simply swap the mushrooms or tomato for a grilled pineapple slice in someone’s English breakfast one day to give them a surprising and unexpected delight.”

He said: “Nobody really likes the tomatoes that usually come with a full English breakfast so why shouldn’t we swap them for a grilled pineapple slice?”