Breakfast 'experts' say to put pineapple on full English, rather than tomato
The pineapple was considered a high value item in the past, and something that adorned an English breakfast
and live on Freeview channel 276
A society dedicated to the culture and heritage of the English breakfast has said that pineapples should be on the meal, and claimed "nobody really likes the tomatoes."
The English Breakfast Society said pineapples were popular as part of a full English breakfast in the past and called for it to replace grilled tomatoes and mushrooms on the plate.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The society's founder and chair, Guise Bule de Missenden, told The Daily Telegraph: "Interestingly, in the late 16th and early 17th centuries, the pineapple was considered to be a high-status breakfast item in Great Britain."
She went on to speak about how pineapples used to be seen as exotic and hard to obtain, and were a "highly prized" breakfast ingredient.
She added: “King Charles II himself loved them, so if you wanted to add a touch of the exotic to your plate and eat like a 17th-century lord, there is no reason not to give it a try,” he added. “A slice of grilled pineapple can add variety to the English breakfast plate. Simply swap the mushrooms or tomato for a grilled pineapple slice in someone’s English breakfast one day to give them a surprising and unexpected delight.”
He said: “Nobody really likes the tomatoes that usually come with a full English breakfast so why shouldn’t we swap them for a grilled pineapple slice?”
The English Breakfast Society previously caused uproar when it said hash browns had no place on a full English.