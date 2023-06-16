A British TV star who has appeared on BBC and Channel 4 shows has been named as the inspiration behind Britney Spears’ 2003 hit single

Britney Spears fans have been left shocked to hear her hit single ‘Toxic’ could be written about a British TV star. The 41-year-old singer released the song back in 2003, with the lyrics describing a lover as “addictive”.

But now fans have uncovered an unsuspecting TV star could be the inspiration behind the song. The realisation comes as the song was co-written by Cathy Dennis, who penned the track the same year she split from TV Vet Noel Fitzpatrick.

Noel, who has starred in Channel 4’s The Supervet and Cathy reportedly met when she brought her beloved Labrador Charlie to his veterinary surgery. Noel was previously grilled by Holly Willoughby on This Morning about whether he was the man behind the lyrics; ‘I need a hit, baby, give me it. You’re dangerous, I’m loving it.’

Holly asked the question after noticing a collection of his CDs in the video link. “Are you who that song is written about? Is it you? Please say yes,” the presenter said.

Noel replied:”You may have to ask Kylie Minogue whether ‘I Can’t Get You Out Of My Head’ is written about me.” Phillip Schofield then joked: “You clearly have an influence.”

Kylie is said to have turned down Toxic, before it was offered to Britney.

Fans took to Twitter to share their surprise. One wrote: “NO WAY IS BRITNEY’S TOXIC ABOUT NOEL THE SUPERVET WHAT RHRICJDISJDJHX.”

Another added: “I’ve just found out the Britney song Toxic was written about ‘Supervet’ Noel Fitzpatrick & it’s absolutely blown my mind.” A third chimed in: “I’m still not over Toxic being about Noel Fitzpatrick.”

Who is Noel Fitzpatrick

Noel has been the face of television series including BBC’s The Bionic Vet and Channel 4’s The Supervet. His veterinary practice includes two hospitals specialising in orthopaedics and neurosurgery and oncology and soft tissue surgery in Surrey.