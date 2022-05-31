Butlin's to open new skypark in 2023

Butlin’s, the home of entertainment, is opening the most exciting playground in the UK where everyone can play in the sky, day and night. Introducing SKYPARK (pictured below) (photo: butlins)

This epic, playful world of colour and light will guarantee an amazing experience during the day and at sunset, the illumination of the playground reaches new heights for after-dark wonder.

Designed to be truly inclusive, SKYPARK enables children of all ages and abilities to play together and will be opening in Skegness for Easter 2023. This incredible playground will be free to access and included in the price of the holiday.

Skypark Zones

The Heart Line (All ages)

Wow factor: Looping pathway that pulses with light

Children navigate the playground through this red pathway, celebrating positive play emotions. Along the way, there is a challenging balancing course, a series of swings and a giant angled carousel – great fun for all the family.

Joy- Yellow (Under 5s)

Wow factor: Mini tower with mirrored mosaic roof

This bright and playful area has been designed for tots. The mini-tower of joy gives toddlers a sensory experience through the domed mirror ceiling.

Excitement- Reds (6s-12s)

Wow factor: 14-metre tower with light-up tunnel slide

In the heart of Skypark stands the Tower of Excitement at a whopping 14 metres high. As young explorers conquer the most thrilling climbing challenge, they’ll be rewarded with a panoramic sea-view.

Even more impressive is the 10-metre tube slide that lights up when children speed down it. Wheelchair access has been built into the 1-metre mound which places all children in the heart of the space

Happiness - Orange (6s-12s)

Wow factor: 10-metre tower with geometric climbing nets

The Tower of Happiness is over 10 meters high and includes a labyrinth of geometric climbing nets and an 8-metre tube slide. There’s also a tunnel over to the Tower of Excitement.

Surprise- Blue

Wow factor: 8-metre tower with hidden sensory surprises

The Tower of Surprise ensures that no child is left out of the fun. At just under 9-metres tall, it acts an introduction to climbing and height, and gives wheelchair users a unique perspective from an accessible platform. There are hidden sensory surprises to discover at each level.

Calm- Purple

Wow factor: Sound and light posts

The purple zone offers gentle play experiences for when a little relief from the high activity is needed. The Tower of Calm features wind-up light posts, calming sounds and music, while the large wheelchair-accessible roundabout builds on the sensory aspect of this area. A space for all the family to enjoy together.

Curious- Green (All Ages)

Wow factor: UK’s largest light-up interactive seesaw