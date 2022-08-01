Cadbury launches new flavour Wispa Gold - and fans can try it for free

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cadbury fans can tuck into a brand new flavour bar as the chocolate giant launches a twist on its iconic Wispa.

Wispa Gold Salted Caramel is a new take of its fan-favourite Wispa Gold bar and is available for a limited time only.

When is the new flavour available?

Wispa Gold Salted Caramel will be available in stores nationwide from Monday 1 August.

The chocolate bar has an RRP of 69p, althoug retailers can set their own prices.

How can I try the new Wispa for free?

As part of the launch, Cadbury is challenging fans to break into a virtual vault via an audio game to win one of the free limited-edition bars.

Players can join the heist by scanning the QR codes sound around the nation or via social media ads for a chance to get a bar before anyone else.

Kelly Souli, Brand Manager for Wispa Gold said: “With the nation truly being gripped by a salted caramel obsession, we can’t wait for fans to sink their teeth into Wispa Gold Salted Caramel.

“The combination of the delightfully tiny chocolate bubbles Wispa is famous for, with the addition of delicious salted caramel – it’s truly golden.