The Evri parcel contained Christmas presents for the recipient’s poorly mother who has been in hospital

This is the moment a Christmas “grinch” stole a parcel from a home - just minutes after an Evri delivery driver hid it under a wheelie bin at the front door. Footage shows the delivery driver passing through the gate and dragging a wheelie bin across the yard to hide the package.

But moments later, a man scurries into the yard and takes the parcel from underneath the bin. Nikola Howell, a recovery practitioner, from Fulbourne Road in Walthamstow, London, was out helping her step-dad when the package was delivered on December 17.

She was expecting a Boohoo parcel for her mother, who has been in the hospital with kidney problems. Nikola said: "He did not ring the bell or knock on the door.

"He walked through the gate, pulled my green bin, put it in front of my door and left the package. That was like having a target on my door. He delivered it at 1:29 pm and it was stolen at 1:42 pm because of his stupidity. He could have asked a neighbour to take the package or leave it behind the bin."

Nikola claims that her Evri account stated that the parcel had been delivered at 9.11pm, despite her being home at the time. This isn’t the first time Nikola has had a parcel stolen either, but she didn’t have a security system to capture it on video previously.

Nikola has been in contact with both Boohoo and Evri regarding the theft. Boohoo have refunded her order and given her a £15 voucher, while Evri gave a £30 refund as a "goodwill gesture" and have taken it up with the local courier management. The parcel contained four items including trousers, a jumper and two shirts totaling £35.

A representative for Evri said: "We have apologised to the customer regarding this case, and offered them a goodwill payment to cover the cost of the parcel. In addition, a refund has been arranged by the sender. We train our couriers on what constitutes a safe place and have followed up directly with the courier involved.

CCT shows the man scurrying into the yard before taking the parcel from underneath the bin.