Canadian singer Celine Dion made a rare public appearance at The Grammys 2024, following her battle with a neurological disorder named stiff-person syndrome.

The 55-year-old, who is known for her huge hits such as My Heart Will Go On, All By Myself and It’s All Coming Back To Me Now among many others - appeared at The Grammys to present Taylor Swift the award for Album of The Year.

It has recently been announced that a documentary on Dion and her health will be released by Amazon-MGM, titled I Am: Celine Dion.

Here is all you need to know about Celine Dion, her health battle and her upcoming documentary with Amazon-MGM.

Who is Celine Dion?

Celine Dion is a Canadian singer who shot to fame in the 1980s, gaining international recognition after winning the Eurovision Song Contest in 1998 for Switzerland.

Dion has had an incredibly successful music career spanning over decades. In the UK, Celine has achieved two number one singles and five number one albums.

Dion is known for her incredible vocal ability and has been referred to as the “Queen of Power Ballads”.

What is stiff-person syndrome?

In December 2022, Dion announced that she had been diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome, following the cancellation of her concert tours.

Stiff-person syndrome is a rare neurological disease, which causes muscle spasms, muscular rigidity and chronic pain.

Celine Dion makes a rare public appearance at The Grammys 2024.

What will I Am: Celine Dion be about?

I Am: Celine Dion is said to focus on Dion’s life as she deals with the diagnosis of stiff-person syndrome and the impact it has on her spinal cord and brain.