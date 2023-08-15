Tributes have been made a man who died in July after his motorbike collided with a tractor and a trailer

Tributes have been paid to a man who died whilst riding his motorbike. James Turner’s family described him as ‘the most selfless, caring and happy man’, who would ‘make everyone smile when he walked into a room’.

Turner died on the B3252 at Horningtops in Liskeard on Tuesday 25 July when the motorbike he was riding collided with a tractor and a trailer at around 9.10pm. He died at the scene.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A full forensic examination of the scene took place after the incident and the road was closed for eight hours. The force are still investigating the circumstances of the incident and appealing for any witnesses to come forward

Devon and Cornwall police also added that they are ‘keen to hear from anyone with dashcam footage’ that is relevant to the incident. Anyone who can help should contact police online or by calling 101 and quoting log 986 of 25/07/23.

His family said in a statement: “Paying tribute to a much-loved partner, son, dad, brother, grandad and friend James Turner. James, 49, who lived in Looe has been described as the most selfless, caring and happy man.