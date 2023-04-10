The Easter bank holidays are coming to an end, but there’s plenty more to come throughout 2023, including an extra day off for the King’s coronation.

Over Easter weekend, people across the UK enjoyed a long four-day weekend, but with that coming to an end, thoughts move to the next bank holiday and when that is. Throughout the year, Brits in England and Wales usually enjoy a total of eight bank holidays while those in Scotland enjoy nine bank holidays and 10 in Northern Ireland.

In 2022 and 2023, the UK received an extra bank holiday for the platinum jubilee celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II and this year, the coronation of King Charles III. The UK will see three bank holidays in May, with the next day off set to take place on Monday, May 1 followed by the King’s Coronation bank holiday on Monday, May 8.

Brits will enjoy a total of 3 bank holidays in May, before having to wait until August for the next one and then Christmas after that. Below is a full list of the remaining bank holidays in 2023 for England, Wales, Scotland and Ireland.

UK bank holidays in 2023:

England and Wales

Monday May 1 - Early May bank holiday

Monday May 8 - Bank holiday for the coronation of King Charles III

Monday May 29 - Spring bank holiday

Monday August 28 - Summer bank holiday

Monday December 25 - Christmas day

Tuesday December 26 - Boxing day

Scotland

Monday May 1 - Early May bank holiday

Monday May 8 - Bank holiday for the coronation of King Charles III

Monday May 29 - Spring bank holiday

Monday August 7 - Summer bank holiday

Thursday November 30 - St Andrew’s Day

Monday December 25 - Christmas day

Tuesday December 26 - Boxing day

Holiday makers at Scarborough's North Bay beach. Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

Northern Ireland

