Darius Cambell Danesh’s girlfriend has revealed details of his autopsy, with the pop idol star said to have suffered from a broken neck from a car crash in 2010

Cheek said Darius, who died from inhaling Chloroethane, was living with an unknown heart condition as well as a broken neck as a result of a car crash in Spain in 2010.

Speaking to a national newspaper, Lauren, who is an American businesswoman and runs a creative agency, said: “So many things could have taken him, but this [heart condition] did, and he died in his sleep.

“His mum told me they only found out [about the undiagnosed condition] after they did the autopsy. His heart was twice the size it was supposed to be, which was fitting, because that is genuinely how he was — he had so much love.

“The autopsy also found he was living with a broken neck, but he refused to get help or complain about it. I think he used (Chloroethane) because he was in so much pain and he didn’t want to take pills, not even aspirin”.

Former Pop Idol star Darius Campbell Danesh was found dead in his US apartment in August in Rochester, Minnesota, at the age of 41 (Photo: Anthony Harvey/Getty Images)