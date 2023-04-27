Photos of the new Doctor Who Ncuti Gatwa emerge with Time Lord seen on set jumping in and out of the Tardis

Ncuti Gatwa has been spotted filming the new Doctor Who as the Time Lord is pictured jumping in and out of the Tardis. The Rwandan-Scottish actor was captured in full attire in the Clifton area in Bristol on Wednesday (April 26).

The images of the new Dr Who is the third time film crews have been seen around Frederick Place this year. However, this is the first time Ncuti himself has been spotted on set in the city since his official casting as the Doctor on May 8 last year.

An exact release date for the new series has yet to be announced but the Sex Education star is expected to feature in his first episode of the legendary character sometime this year..

Photos of the scene show the 30-year-old smiling for fans and the cameras, dressed in a stylish outfit which has sent fans of the show and the actor mad online, with several people posting photos and videos of the actor.

Ncuti Gatwa was seen jumping in and out of the Tardis on set in Bristol.

