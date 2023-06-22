Domino's Trial Jet Suit Delivery in Glastonbury 

Jet Suit Delivery man

To satisfy the cravings of 200,000 revellers heading into Glastonbury, Domino’s are trialling a world first jet suit pizza delivery to festival goers.

Somerset onlookers were stunned as they witnessed the Domino’s delivery driver-turned- pilot, take-off from the near-by Glastonbury store, and fly over hedge-lined fields carrying pizzas and sides in a custom made, jet suit delivery box.

Natalie Dixon, a party-goer en route to the world-famous Glastonbury Festival, said: ‘seeing a jet suit thing fly over Glasto was wild. I’ve never seen a jet suit, let alone one delivering pizzas. I can’t wait to see one land on my doorstep in the future.”

Domino's launched the world-first trial from its store in Glastonbury partnering with Jet Suit giants, Gravity Industries, to coincide with the town opening its doors for this year’s music extravaganza, which sees the original rocket man, headline on Sunday.

Sam Wilson, Domino’s Jet Suit Deployment Director said: “When we realised pitching up to serve slices inside the festival was impossible, we took inspiration from this years’ headliner to launch our own rapid delivery trial – it was a bit of a no brainer.

‘Every year we see huge numbers of random requests from festival goers trying to sneak pizza into the party, so this year we wanted to take a giant step towards and trial our very own rocket man service to help hungry campers get a slice of sky-high satisfaction in the future’.

On whether or not the new delivery service is the beginning of a nation-wide rocket-powered fleet, the Domino’s spokesperson added: ‘All we can say at this stage is that the idea has legs…or wings…or jets’.

Domino's Jet Suit Delivery

Domino's delivery suit hovering above Glastonbury

Footage of the ‘Domino’s Jet Suit Delivered Pizza’ first appeared on Tuesday when witnesses saw the pilot hovering around the Glastonbury store wearing the iconic Domino’s delivery suit, helmet and a customised jetpack.

After the delivery pilot popped two pizzas into a custom delivery box mounted on top of the jet suit, he slipped his hands into the jet-engine powered arm mounts and blasted off, before soaring over the fields of Glastonbury, and handed over pizzas to fuel hungry campers before orbiting back to the store.

Domino’s has partnered with Gravity Industries to be the first pizza company in the world to deliver pizzas via Jet Suit. The suits, which are worth hundreds of thousands each, were customised for Domino’s to ensure the pizzas were delivered with the usual piping hot pizza freshness.

A spokesperson at Gravity Industries added: “Keeping pizza piping hot using the Jet Suit is definitely an unusual utilisation of our tech and pizza isn’t in our normal flight plan, but being able to exceed the average delivery time by flying through the Somerset fields and feed campers with the pizza delivery experts certainty shows the future of a fast delivery service.”