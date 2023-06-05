Drivers with certain health problems must declare them to the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA), or risk a hefty fine. Some conditions can affect a person’s ability to drive safely and could lead to a licence having to be surrendered.
Changes were made last year during the medical section of applying for a licence making it easier for people to declare medical conditions when applying for or updating a licence.
The DVLA currently lists 118 conditions that must be reported. Failure to do so could lead to a fine of around £1000 and possible prosecution if an accident occurs.
Declaring a medical condition doesn’t automatically mean a licence surrender but it may need to be handed over in certain situations that are deemed unsafe.
If, over time, you develop a condition that needs to be declared to the DVLA, you will have to fill in certain forms or questionnaires depending on the condition. They will then assess your situation and decide what the best next steps are.
Other conditions may also see you require a new driving licence. These can be shorter ones that last one, two, three or five years. Currently, the standard driving licence lasts for 10 years.
Conditions you must report to the DVLA
- Absence Seizures
- Acoustic neuroma
- Agoraphobia
- Alcohol problems
- Alzheimers
- Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
- Amaurosis fugax
- Amputations
- Angiomas or cavernomas
- Ankylosing spondylitis
- Anxiety
- Aortic aneurysm
- Arachnoid cyst
- Arrhythmia
- Arteriovenous malformation
- Arthritis
- Asperger syndrome
- Ataxia
- ADHD
- Aids
- Bipolar disorder
- Blackouts
- Blood clots
- Blood pressure
- Brachial plexus injury
- Brain abscess, cyst or encephalitis
- Brain aneurysm
- Brain haemorrhage
- Traumatic brain injury
- Brain tumour
- Broken limbs
- Brugada syndrome
- Burr hole surgery
- Cancer - Only if you develop problems with your nervous system, if your medication has side effects or your doctor says you may not be fit enough to drive
- Cataracts
- Cataplexy
- Central venous thrombosis
- Cerebral palsy
- Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease
- Cognitive problems
- Congenital heart disease
- Fits, seizures or convulsions
- Deja Vu - if your seizures or convulsions cause deja vu
- Defibrillators
- Dementia
- Depression
- Diabetes
- Diplopia (double vision)
- Dizziness or vertigo
- Drug use
- Eating disorder
- Empyema (brain)
- Essential tremor
- Eye conditions
- Guillain Barré syndrome
- Head injury
- Heart attacks
- Heart failure
- Heart palpitations
- Hemianopia
- Hodgkin’s lymphoma
- Huntington’s disease
- Hydrocephalus
- Hypoglycaemia
- Hypoxic brain damage
- Intracerebral haemorrhage
- Korsakoff’s syndrome
- Labyrinthitis
- Learning disabilities
- Lewy body dementia
- Limb disability
- Long QT syndrome
- Lung cancer
- Lymphoma
- Marfan’s syndrome
- Medulloblastoma
- Meningioma
- Motor neurone disease
- Muscular dystrophy
- Myasthenia gravis
- Myoclonus
- Narcolepsy
- Night blindness
- Obsessive-compulsive disorder
- Excessive sleepiness
- Optic atrophy
- Pacemakers
- Paranoid schizophrenia
- Paraplegia
- Parkinson’s disease
- Peripheral neuropathy
- Personality disorder
- Pituitary tumour
- Post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
- Psychosis
- Psychotic depression
- Pulmonary arterial hypertension
- Severe memory problems
- Stroke
- Surgery
- Syncope
- Seizures/epilepsy
- Sleep apnoea
- Schizo-affective disorder
- Schizophrenia
- Scotoma
- Severe communication disorders
- Spinal conditions, injuries or spinal surgery
- Subarachnoid haemorrhage
- Tachycardia
- Tourette’s syndrome
- Tunnel vision
- Usher syndrome
- Reduced visual acuity
- Vertigo
- Visual field defect
- VP shunts