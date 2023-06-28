EastEnders is set to make a switch over to BBC Two in a schedule shake-up - here’s when and the reason why explained

EastEnders is set to briefly move over to BBC Two as the Wimbledon Championships get underway. The tennis tournament, which begins on Monday, July 3, will air on BBC One causing the soap to move channels.

EastEnders, and other soaps such as Coronation Street and Emmerdale are regularly subject to schedule changes due to sporting events. This was recently seen during the 2022 Qatar World Cup and the FA Cup earlier this year.

The day that Wimbledon begins will see EastEnders make the brief switch over to BBC Two. The upcoming week promises plenty of drama in Walford, with Kim facing her day in court, and more on Lily Slater’s baby storyline.

Wimbledon is regarded as the favourite tennis championship of the year, and is held annually in Wimbledon, London. Luckily, the disruption to EastEnders will last just under two weeks, with the tournament set to end on Sunday, July 16.

The announcement of the shake-up comes just days after EastEnders aired a special episode on Wednesday, June 21 to reveal the identity of Rose Knight. It was revealed that Knight was actually Cindy Beale, who was believed to have died off-screen 25 years ago.

