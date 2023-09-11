Just days after winning an NTA award - Bobby Brazier has confirmed he is taking a break from EastEnders - here’s why explained

EastEnders star Bobby Brazier has confirmed that he is taking a break from the soap, and has already filmed his exit scenes. This comes just days after he won a Rising Star award at the National Television Awards.

The actor, who is the son of Jeff Brazier and the late Jade Goody took on the role of Freddie Slater in September 2022, a character who he revived 16 years after Freddie was last seen in 2006.

In a new interview, the EastEnders star, who is taking a break due to his participation in the upcoming season of Strictly Come Dancing, said: “I’m taking a break. I’ve filmed it all, and I’m not telling you. I’ll be back.”

Ahead of the show, Bobby also said he will dedicate a dance to his late mother, who died from cancer 14 years ago in 2009. He revealed this in an interview discussing which songs he wants to use while on the show.

“There’s a few – it depends on the mood. ‘Saturday Love’ and also ‘This Woman’s Worth’ by Maxwell – that would be beautiful, I’d hope to make people cry doing that. Maybe I’ll dedicate that one [to my mum]. I haven’t thought about it, but maybe that one,” Brazier said.