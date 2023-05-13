Martin Lewis delighted fans after swapping his usual dapper suits for a more colourful ensemble in honour of Eurovision 2023.

Martin Lewis shared a picture of himself looking festive for Eurovision 2023, delighting his fans as a result. The consumer champion donned a colourful outfit for the grand final of the competition at Liverpool M&S Bank Arena tonight (Saturday, May 13) which he posted to his Twitter .

Showing off his shiny look for the international contest, the Money Saving Expert founder wrote: “There are rumours eurovision is on tonight.” Martin, 51, was rocking a rainbow-patterned waitcoast with white checkered trousers.

He completed the look with cool sunglasses as he posed next to his wife, Lara Lewington, who donned a silver sequinned dress and smokey eye make-up. Fans rushed to the comments to compliment Martin on his new look.

One wrote: “Loving the outfit, Martin,” whileanother posted: “You pair are legends. 12 points!!!”

“You’ve inspired me, I might just change into something shiny,” one fan said. Another posted: “Oh I’m loving the bright hooded gilet! Fabulous.”

The UK, which came in second place in 2022, are hosting Eurovision 202 3 on behalf of Ukraine who won with their entry ‘Stefania’ by Kalush Orchestra last year. Tonight’s grand final kicked off with a montage from last year’s winners who performed their winning entry from the Maidan Nezalezhnosti metro station in the heart of Kyiv.

