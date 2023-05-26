Dame Esther Rantzen was diagnosed with lung cancer months ago and has shared a devastating update - stating the disease has progressed to stage four

Dame Esther Rantzen has given a devastating update on her health as she battles lung cancer, revealing the disease is now at stage four. She was diagnosed with lung cancer back in January.

The 82-year-old, who is arguably most known for presenting That’s Life! For 21 years from 1973 to 1994, is currently on new cancer medication, and said she will have a scan ‘soon’ which will reveal whether it is working or not.

Speaking to the Mirror, she said: “I’m on one of the new medications, and nobody knows if it’s working or not. But I will have a scan fairly soon which will reveal one way or another."

“My diagnosis of stage 4 lung cancer made me realise how very lucky I’ve been in my life, working with Childline and the Silver Line, and meeting so many fascinating and inspiring people, and especially lucky to have spent 21 years working as producer/presenter of That’s Life!

“I’m not good at regrets. What I treasure most are the fantastic friendships I have made thanks to That’s Life! during the last 50 years, the people I met, and the team who worked so hard, and laughed so hard, together for so long.”