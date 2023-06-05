Lauren Harries’ family begged for support after the reality star was put into an induced coma.

Celebrity Big Brother star Lauren Harries has been placed in an induced coma after undergoing brain surgery, a family member of the star has said.

The 45-year-old was rushed to hospital in April where she underwent the procedure and has since been in a critical condition in hospital.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Harries, who starred in TV shows including Wogan and After Dark, was rushed to an intensive care unit after undergoing the operation. Lauren’s mum Katy has regularly been updating fans on her health.

Most Popular

Last month, Katy said her daughter was extremely unwell and suffering from blackouts that have caused her “right side of her face to droop.”

On Monday (June 5) she took to social media to say that Harries had suffered from a seizure leaving doctors with no choice but to place her in an induced coma.

She wrote on Twitter: "Last night Lauren had a seizure and doctors have had to put her into an induced coma to get it under control. Lauren needs all your support and wishes, she loves you all."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lauren shot to fame as a child antiques expert called James, who appeared on the Antiques Roadshow and Wogan, before she underwent gender reassignment surgery in 2001.