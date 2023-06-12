Register
France shooting: 11 year-old British girl shot dead while playing in her garden in Brittany

A young girl from a British family has been shot dead while playing in her garden in France after a reported neighbour dispute.

Beth Franklin
By Beth Franklin
Published 12th Jun 2023, 08:25 BST

An 11-year-old girl from a British family has been shot dead while playing in her garden in the village of Saint-Herbot, north of Quimper in Brittany, France. The incident reportedly happened after a dispute between neighbours.

It’s been reported that the family were enjoying a barbecue on Saturday evening (June 10) when the incident took place. The girl’s parents have also been hurt with local media stating that the father suffered serious injuries.

The girl and her 8-year-old sister were playing on a swing as parents tended the barbecue when their neighbour began firing at them with a shotgun through a hedge. It’s been reported that the younger girl ran to a neighbour’s house for help and is now in shock.

    The suspect has been described as a 71-year old Dutch national who reportedly shut himself in his house following the incident but surrendered to police. The suspect’s wife was also arrested.

    Locals have said that the man was something of a recluse who was in a dispute with the family over a plot of land adjoining the properties. It’s been reported that the family lived in the village for several years.

    Marguerite Bleuzen, the mayor of Plonévez-du-Faou commune, said: "We knew the family well. There is a village fête every year and they always came. It is incomprehensible to have shot a child. No-one can understand how that could have happened."

    A spokeswoman for the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said: "We are providing consular assistance to a British family following a shooting in France and are in contact with the local authorities."

