From eggy puds to Wensleydale toasties, celebrate Yorkshire Day with these mouth-watering recipes!

Why not try eggs and bacon with traditional Yorkshire pudding for Yorkshire Day? (photo: Adobe)

Wow! A taste of Yorkshire

With Yorkshire Day celebrated today (Monday August 1), what better way to honour the occasion than by cooking some mouth-watering Yorkshire-inspired recipes for you and the family!

Wren Kitchens have revealed some delicious Yorkshire-style recipes, whether you have a sweet tooth or if you want to incorporate the infamous Yorkshire pudding into your breakfast dish, there is a recipe for everyone to indulge in.

Eggy Puds (Breakfast Yorkshire Puddings with Fried Eggs and Bacon)

Try fried eggs and bacon with Yorkshire Pudding (photo: Adobe)

Originally called ‘dripping puddings’ and soaked in the juices of roasted meat, Yorkshire puddings remain as one of Britain’s favourite side dishes and are made of a simple batter (egg, flour, and milk).

Ingredients (serves 2 to 4)

7 large eggs110g flour (3 ¾ ounces; about ¾ cup)

130g milk (4 ½ ounces; about half cup)

22g water (3/4 ounce; 1 ½ tablespoons)

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

8 ounces bacon (diced)

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

2 tablespoons chopped fresh chives

2 ounces grated Parmesan or any other hard cheese (optional)

Hollandaise sauce (optional)

Method

Combine 3 eggs, flour, milk, water, and 1/2 teaspoon salt in a medium bowl and whisk until a smooth batter is formed.

Let batter rest at room temperature for at least 30 minutes.

Alternatively, for best results, transfer to an airtight container and refrigerate batter overnight or for up to three days.

Remove from the refrigerator while you preheat the oven.

Preheat oven to 450°F (230°C) and adjust rack to centre position. Divide bacon evenly onto 10-inch cast iron or oven-safe non-stick skillet and cook over medium heat.

Cook for 8 minutes until the bacon is crisp and browned. Pour batter into skillet and transfer to the oven. Bake for 20-25 minutes until the batter has puffed and deep brown.

For the last five minutes, sprinkle the cheese on top (if using).

For the remaining 7 minutes of the puddings baking in the oven, fry eggs in butter over a medium heat until desired texture is reached. Season with salt and pepper, sprinkle with chives and top with hollandaise sauce (if using).

Parkin Perfection

Another recipe for Yorkshire Day - Parkin (photo: Adobe)

This traditional Yorkshire speciality is similar to gingerbread and is bold and hearty. It is an age-old favourite that gets its strong flavour from black treacle and oats.

Ingredients (Makes 16 squares)

200g butter, plus extra for greasing

1 large egg

4 tbsp milk

200g golden syrup

85g treacle

85g light brown sugar

100g medium oatmeal

250g self-raising flour

1tbsp ground ginger

Method

Heat oven to 160C/ gas 3/ 140C fan. Cover a deep 22cm square cake tin with butter and line with baking parchment.

Beat the egg and milk together with a fork or whisk.

Using a large pan, gently melt the syrup, treacle, sugar, and butter on a low heat until dissolved.

Remove from the heat. Mix the oatmeal, flour, and ginger then pour into the syrup mixture, followed by the egg and milk.

Pour the mixture into the tin and bake for 50 minutes -1 hour so the cake feels firm but crusty on top.

Once the cake has cooled, wrap in more baking parchment and foil. (Top tip – the cake will become softer and stickier if you leave it up to five days before eating).

Wensleydale’s Cheesiest Toastie

Known for its mild and fresh flavour, Wensleydale cheese originates from North Yorkshire and has been made in England since the 11th century.

Ingredients (Serves 1)

1 tsp oil

35g Wensleydale cheese, grated

2 slices thick white bread

2 tsp cranberry sauce

Method

Heat the oil in a frying pan over a medium heat until the pan gets hot.

Sprinkle the cheese onto both slices of bread and drizzle with the cranberry sauce.