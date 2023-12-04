Hampstead robbery: Man has £28k Rolex watch stolen off of his wrist as shocking footage shows street attack
Police are appealing for information after a man had a Rolex watch stolen off of his wrist on a London street
Shocking footage showing two men tackling a couple to the ground to steal a £28,000 Rolex watch off of a man's wrist has been released as police search for the perpetrators
The attack took place in Hampstead northwest in London last September, with a man and a woman approached and wrestled to the ground as the thieves succeeded in stealing his expensive watch. A passerby attempted to help the couple and phoned police, however there was no sign of the thieves or the watch nearby.
The victim was a man in his 50s, with the watch described as a black and gold Rolex Yacht Master with a black rubber strap. Both he and his wife were not left seriously injured by the attack but are said to have been left shaken.
Police are urging anyone with any information to get in touch concerning the investigation. Sergeant Max Pennington, Camden Police, said: "The man and his wife were on their way home after enjoying a night out when this horrible incident happened. I'm keen to hear from anyone who can identify the two men. I also want to hear from any jewellers or pawnbrokers who might have been offered the watch for sale."