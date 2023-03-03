Supermarket chain Iceland has launched a £10 meal deal from one of the UK’s favourite Japanese restaurants, YO! Sushi.

Iceland has launched a £10 meal deal of Japanese food that may just solve your dinner dilemma. The supermarket chain, which is known for its wide variety of own-brand foods, announced three YO! Sushi products are now available for a low price.

YO! Sushi, a popular sushi chain in the UK, offers customers a unique dining experience with a conveyor belt carrying an assortment of small plates. And now, customers can enjoy their favourite dishes in the comfort of their own homes.

Announcing the exclusive deal on its Instagram page , some of the meals in the three for £10 deal include Katsu Chicken Tenders, Teriyaki Fried Chicken, Vegetable Gyoza, and Crispy Prawn Bao Kit. The supermarket says: “You can’t say no to YO! What’s your fave? All these @yosushi dishes are on our 3 for £10 multibuy offer.”

Several shoppers took to the comment section praising the deal, with one user saying: “Agreed! Can’t beat it!” Another said: “YO! always suits my favourite Netflix series.” Another commented: “Lush”.

Pic: YO!Sushi/Instagram.

The frozen food supermarket offers a wide selection, including party foods, pizzas, and sweets. Additionally, Iceland carries a variety of popular brands and restaurant chains. Recently, Iceland introduced a TGI Fridays product in the frozen food aisles.