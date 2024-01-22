January Wolf Moon: Where to see it and when it will take place
The first full moon of the year will take place on January 25.
and live on Freeview channel 276
The first full moon of the year is set to take place this month.
The full moon is also known as a Wolf Moon, named due to the legend of wolves howling at the full moon during the cold nights in January.
What time will the January full moon take place?
Advertisement
Advertisement
The January full moon will take place at 5:54pm - on Thursday, January 25 2024.
Where to see the January full moon?
The best place to see the January full moon is in the east, just as the sun is setting in the west. The full moon will always rise and set directly opposite the sun.
When will we see the other celestial events during 2024?
To ensure you can make the most out of stargazing, we have compiled a full calendar of celestial events to look out for in 2024 - according to the Matador Network.
You can find the year's celestial events HERE.
When will we see the other full moons during 2024?
Snow Moon on Saturday, February 24
Worm Moon on Monday, March 25
Pink Moon on Wednesday, April 24
Flower Moon on Thursday, May 23
Strawberry Moon on Saturday, June 22
Buck Moon on Sunday, July 21
Sturgeon Moon on Monday, August 19
Harvest Moon on Wednesday, September 18
Hunter’s Moon Thursday, October 17
Frost Moon on Friday, November 15
Cold Moon on Sunday, December 15