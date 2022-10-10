Just hours after Kanye West made his Twitter comeback his account was restricted after he made anti-Semetic comments.

Kanye West’s social media behaviour has been making headlines once again in what has been an ongoing issue for a number of weeks.

West had made a string of controversial statements on Instagram, including messages aimed at ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

This is not the first time West’s social media behaviour has gained mass backlash, however, the most recent string of events has prompted more celebrities to reach out, as well as call out the behaviour.

The LA based designer and rapper also made headlines recently with his controversial Season Nine Yeezy show at Paris Fashion week on Monday (October, 3). The show featured models including Selah Marley and guest Candace Owens, who appeared in tops that said ‘White Lives Matter’ mirroring a picture of Pope John Paul II, in response to the 2013 Black Lives Matter movement.

Kanye West attends the Givenchy Spring-Summer 2023 fashion show during the Paris Womenswear Fashion Week, in Paris, on 2 October 2022 (Photo: JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP via Getty Images)

The stunt received significant backlash from the likes of Diddy, Jaden Smith plus figureheads for Supreme and Vogue.

So, why has Kanye West been suspended from some social media platforms? Here’s everything you need to know.

Why was Kanye West suspended from Instagram?

Meta has not confirmed why the rapper’s Instagram was restricted though it’s reported that this is due to the anti-semetic comments he made. Meta did confirm to NBC News that the rapper had in fact been barred from the platform, and that content had been removed by a moderator after rules and guidelines were violated.

This came after Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs responded to West’s recent Paris Fashion Week show where he, and other models, wore a shirt that read ‘White Lives Matter’. On his Instagram account, Combs told people ‘not to buy the shirts’.

West shared the text between the two rappers on Instagram with a caption that read: “I’m a use you as an example to show the Jewish people that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me.”

West was also suspended from Instagram in March 2022 for hurling racial slurs at Trevor Noah.

Why was Kanye West suspended from Twitter?

Following his suspension from Instagram, West returned to Twitter for the first time in two years. In his first Tweet since November 4 2020, West shared a photo of a black cap emblazoned with “2024” - a nod to his plans to run for President again.

Westthen followed up with another tweet including a picture of himself and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg singing karaoke alongside the caption: “Look at this Mark. How you gone kick me off instagram. You used to be my n***a.”