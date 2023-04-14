The Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, has not been invited to King Charles’ coronation next month.

The Duchess of York has not been invited to King Charles coronation next month , the BBC reported . It is understood that there is no "ill will" from Sarah Ferguson about this decision, as she ‘didn’t expect to attend’.

The duchess, known as Fergie, was married to the King’s younger brother, Prince Andrew before their divorce in 1996. Her former husband is expected to be at the coronation on 6 May, along with more than 2,000 guests in Westminster Abbey.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, there are denials that the Duchess of York’s exclusion was a snub given that she has maintained cordial ties with the family and has even spent Easter with them this year. The Duke and Duchess adopted two of the late Queen’s corgis after her death last year.

Most Popular

Nearly 27 years after their divorce, the 63-year-old duchess still resides with her ex-husband in their shared home, despite rumours that Prince Andrew is under pressure to leave Windsor’s Royal Lodge.

It is unclear what role Prince Andrew would play at his brother’s coronation because he is no longer a "working royal" after reaching a settlement with Virginia Giuffre last year following allegations of sexual abuse. The customary balcony appearance at Buckingham Palace during the Platinum Jubilee of last year was only open to working royals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The duchess, who writes under the pen name Sarah Ferguson, has achieved success with her most recent book, A Most Intriguing Lady, which was just released by Mills and Boon and Harper Collins.

Senior royals and politicians will be present at the ceremony, alongside 450 charity and community representatives and international dignitaries such as President Macron of France, US first lady Jill Biden and Crown Prince Akishino of Japan.

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York is not invited to the King’s coronation (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Advertisement