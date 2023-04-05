Ever since the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022, Camilla has been known as the Queen Consort - but all that is set to change in May.

Official invitations for King Charles III’s coronation have been unveiled by Buckingham Palace ahead of the ceremony, as Camilla Parker-Bowles is to receive a special royal title. The Westminster Abbey event is scheduled to take place just next month on May 6.

Ever since the death of Queen Elizabeth II at her Balmoral Castle residence in September 2022, the King’s wife has been known as Queen Consort. But the newly-released invitations have revealed that Camilla will be awarded the title of Queen.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The invites, which will reportedly be sent to 2,000 people including US first lady Dr. Jill Biden and members of the Royal Family, reads: “ The Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III & Queen Camilla – By Command of the King the Earl Marshall is directed to invite…to be present at the Abbey Church of Westminster on 6th day of May 2023.”

Most Popular

They have been designed by Andrew Jamieson and feature a number of illustrations, such as one of Camilla’s coat of arms enclosed by the Garter as a way to represent her installation as the Royal Lady of the Order of the Garter last summer.

A source told The Daily Mail: “It made sense to refer to her Majesty as the Queen Consort in the early months of His Majesty’s reign, to distinguish from Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Queen Camilla is the appropriate title to set against King Charles on the invitation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The coronation is an appropriate time to start using ‘Queen Camilla’ in an official capacity. All former Queen consorts have been known as Queen plus their first name.”

King Charles III and the soon to be Queen Camilla - Credit: Getty Images