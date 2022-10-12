Celebrating the BBC’s centenary, King Charles will appear on a special episode of The Repair Shop - here’s when and how to watch it on TV.

King Charles will star in a special episode of The Repair Shop to celebrate BBC’s centenary. Revealed on The One Show on Tuesday evening, the then-Prince of Wales - as it was filmed between Autumn 2021 and Spring 2022 - is to be shown paying a visit to one of the nation’s most famous barns.

On the show, Jay Blades and the expert team of The Repair Shop craftspeople meet up with the Prince to explore a shared passion for preserving heritage craft skills. The Prince and presenter Jay both reveal their desire to ensure the training of a new generation - something that is vitally important to them.

This was particularly moving for Jay, who said: “You’ve got someone from a council estate and someone from a Royal estate that have the same interests about apprenticeships and heritage crafts. It is unbelievable to see that two people from so far apart, from different ends of the spectrum, actually have the same interests.”

Most Popular

King Charles will feature on a special episode of The Repair Shop alongside Jay Blades.

Charles, who was asked to choose two precious items to be repaired on the show, selected a 300-year-old bracket clock and a piece of Wemyss Ware – a legendary British ceramic that was made for Queen Victoria’s Diamond Jubilee.

During the special episode, the Prince gives Jay a tour of his Foundation’s Building Craft Programme - a training initiative set up to teach traditional skills such as blacksmithing, stonemasonry and wood carving. A skills swap ensues and Charles’ personality comes alive.

Advertisement

"At The Prince’s Foundation, we are very proud to have partnered with The Repair Shop for this very special episode,” Satinder Kaur, Collections Manager for Dumfries House, said. “It was a joy to welcome Jay Blades and the talented restorers to our Dumfries House headquarters.

“We explored our collection of eighteenth-century furniture and decorative arts, including many examples of Thomas Chippendale’s work, which were a huge hit with the team. The Repair Shop has done a wonderful job of highlighting the importance of repairing items, rather than replacing them, so it was a very natural collaboration."

When is the King Charles The Repair Shop special?