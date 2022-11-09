The statue marks the first of its kind since the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

King Charles III paid tribute to his “beloved mother” Queen Elizabeth II at an unveiling of a new statue in York on Wednesday (November 9). It’s the first to be installed since the death of Her Majesty, who died on September 8 at her Balmoral Castle residence.

The statue, which is six-foot-and-seven-inches tall, was completed in August and designed to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee. It was supposed to be unveiled in September but was delayed following her death.

It is located in a niche on the west front of the York Minster and is said to weigh a total of two tonnes. bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-york-north-yorkshire-63558962"> The BBC reports that it was crafted from French Lepine limestone and depicts the Queen wearing Garter robes and the George VI State Diadem, as well as holding the orb and sceptre.

Most Popular

King Charles was presented with a maquette of the statue following a service inside York Minster cathedral on November 9. His Majesty then spoke in front of a crowd of hundreds of people, noting that the new effigy would “watch over the city”.

During the unveiling ceremony, King Charles said: “The late Queen was always vigilant for the welfare of her people during her life. Now her image will watch over what will become Queen Elizabeth Square for centuries to come."