King Charles is to be presented with the Scottish crown jewels during a ceremony in Edinburgh to mark the coronation.

King Charles will receive the crown and sceptre which form part of the Honours of Scotland during a national thanksgiving service at St Giles’ Cathedral, which will also feature a new sword named after the late Queen Elizabeth.

Before the service, which takes place today, (July 5) the crown jewels will be brought from Edinburgh Castle to St Giles’ in a procession down the Royal Mile involving about 100 people from various aspects of Scottish life. More than 700 members of the Royal Navy, British Army and Royal Air Force will be part of the procession.

King Charles and Queen Camilla will leave their official Scottish residence, the Palace of Holyroodhouse, by car at 2.05pm for a separate procession up the Royal Mile to the Kirk. They are expected to be joined by the Prince and Princess of Wales, who are known in Scotland as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay.

The Stone of Destiny, which was taken to London for the King’s Coronation at Westminster Abbey in May, has been returned to Edinburgh and will also play a part in the service. The moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, Rt Rev Sally Foster-Fulton will preach the sermon.

The crown jewels will be presented to the King by the Very Reverend Prof David Fergusson, Dean of the Chapel Royal and Dean of the Order of the Thistle. A 21-gun salute will also be fired from Edinburgh Castle at about 3.20pm before the royal procession travels back to the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

Crowds gathered on the streets of the Scottish capital will also be treated to a fly-past by the Red Arrows.

King Charles: Key timings of Edinburgh ceremony

1.15pm People’s Procession of about 100 people representing aspects of Scottish life, including charities of which The King is patron, departs Edinburgh Castle

1:30pm People’s Procession arrives at St Giles’ Cathedral

1.40pm The Honours of Scotland leave Edinburgh Castle Esplanade under military escort

1.40pm Military pipe and drums bands and the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment move from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to West Parliament Square

1.50pm The Honours of Scotland arrive at West Parliament Square by vehicle

2:05pm Royal Procession leaves the Palace of Holyroodhouse

2:10pm Royal Procession arrives at St Giles’ Cathedral

2:15pm National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication begins

3:15pm Service ends

King Charles III

3:20pm The King and Queen exit St Giles’ to 21-Gun Salute from Edinburgh Castle

3:27pm Royal party arrive at Palace of Holyroodhouse

3:40pm RAF flypast down the Royal Mile from Edinburgh Castle to Palace of Holyroodhouse

How to watch King Charles’ Scottish service of thanksgiving