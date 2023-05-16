The new series will be produced by his own Studio Ramsay which he operates as a joint venture with Fox - with a release date not yet confirmed

Gordon Ramsay’s hit culinary show Kitchen Nightmares is to return to screens, with Fox reviving the show after almost a decade away. The channel announced its Autumn schedule on Monday morning (May 15).

Kitchen Nightmares sees Ramsay travel all over the United States, visiting failing restaurants, sampling their menu and analysing how they run their business, using his years of experience and culinary genius in a bid to turn their fortunes around.

The show first aired in the UK in 2004 and was also shown in the US, where it proved very popular. In 2007, an American version was brought to Fox and ran for seven seasons and almost 100 episodes between 2007 to 2014.

Ramsay admitted to Entertainment Weekly in 2018 that it was his idea to cancel the series."I cancelled my own show on Fox, Kitchen Nightmares. I woke up in the middle of the south of France after filming a week with a British guy I wouldn’t trust to run my bath, let alone my restaurant.

"Because he was running a ski resort, he felt like he could take advantage of all those customers because there was nowhere else to eat. He was giving me sh*t for telling him the truth and I thought, ‘I’m done.’"

Kitchen Nightmares is just one of many TV shows that have featured the world renowned chef. Other programmes include Hell’s Kitchen, Masterchef, Hotel Hell, Gordon, Gino & Fred’s Road Trip, Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted and more.

