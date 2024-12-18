Liverpool residents reveal their Christmas spending this year

As the festive season approaches, a recent HSBC survey sheds light on the Christmas and New Year travel plans of over 2,000 UK adults, including Liverpool residents.

As the festive season approaches, a recent HSBC survey sheds light on the Christmas and New Year travel plans of over 2,000 UK adults, including Liverpool residents. From bucket-list destinations to festive budgets, the findings reveal a city eager to embrace the season with travel and memorable experiences.

19% of Liverpool residents are packing their bags this Christmas and New Year. Among their dream destinations, the United States and Australia top the list, each drawing 23% of prospective travellers.

Liverpool’s planners are ahead of the game when it comes to organising their trips. On average, residents take four months to book their holiday.

Seasonal travellers from the city expect to spend an impressive £1,594 on their journeys, reflecting their commitment to celebrating in style.

Christmas cheer and spending runs deep in Liverpool, with residents budgeting an average of £697 for Christmas celebrations, including gifts, decorations, and the all-important Christmas dinner.

For many, Christmas isn’t just about material gifts. A significant 36% of Liverpudlians say they’d love to gift a trip or experience this year, emphasising the growing trend of prioritising shared memories over traditional presents.

Whether it’s a winter escape to the States or an unforgettable experience under the Australian sun, Liverpool residents are embracing the holidays with excitement, careful planning, and generosity. This season, the city proves that the true magic of Christmas lies not just in giving but in creating moments to remember.

For more information, please visit: https://www.hsbc.co.uk/current-accounts/products/global-money/