The recent London marathon was the 17th consecutive year she has taken part in the race & plans to conquer all major marathons including Berlin, Chicago & more

A transgender athlete who ran in the recent London marathon has offered to hand her medal back. Glenique Frank, 54 finished ahead of 14,000 women, and previously insisted she ‘had not cheated’ by entering the race.

Frank finished the race after four hours, 11 minutes and 28 seconds - coming in 6,160th place out of 20,123 competitors and has since apologised for entering the female category, stating she’ll give her medal back if necessary.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking to the New York Post, Ms Frank said: "If they want me to give my medal back, I’ll say, ‘Okay, fine. No problem’. If they really think I’ve stolen the place [of a female runner], I don’t mind giving the medal back, because I’ll run again next year for charity. But I don’t want to apologise, because I didn’t do anything wrong,"

Most Popular

During the 26.2 mile run on April 23, Frank said she was "almost in tears" over the support she received from women. Despite the widespread support, she also received some criticism, most notably from Olympian Mara Yamauchi - who said Ms Frank should not have been allowed to benefit from a "loophole".

Yamauchi, a British long-distance track and road running athlete, continued to say it was "wrong and unfair" for Ms Frank to compete in the female category, suggesting other female competitors "suffered a worse finish position" as a result.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking to MailOnline, Frank said: "How can they say that I’ve cheated, who have I cheated? I did it in four hours and 11 minutes. I’m going to apologise, I should have entered under the male category but I wasn’t taking any advantage over another female. I’ve just entered as a general public [participant] and I’m raising money for charity."

Frank also mentioned she has also participated in both the New York and Tokyo marathons, under the name Glen Frank "because my passport is male and I haven’t had surgery".

She continued to say: "I apologise for entering under the female category because I haven’t had surgery yet. I wasn’t intending to mislead the public, but I apologise for entering under the female category.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“At the end of the day, I’m not winning the race or prize money so I haven’t cheated any other athletes out of their prize."