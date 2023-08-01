The viewing figures for last night’s Love Island final have been released

The Love Island finals viewing figures have been released after Jess Harding and Sammy Root won the series. The figures reveal Jess and Sammy won with 34.57% of the votes, while runners up Whitney and Lochan received 26.85% of the public’s vote.

In third place was Ella and Tyrique with 24.21%, while Molly and Zach received just 14.37% of the overall votes.

Winning couple Jess and Sammy faced a turbulent time in the villa. They first coupled up when Sammy entered as a bombshell. However, the Londoner’s head turned a number of times before Jess and Sammy were forced apart due to Casa Amor.

Sammy then returned from Casa Amor with Amber and Jess was left single. It wasn’t long before the pair came back together though and they soon made their relationship official in the final week.

Sammy and Jess’ win was actually the lowest ever in the history of the ITV2 dating series. The biggest landslide victory was Dani and Jack in 2018, who received nearly 80% of the overall vote.

Love Island winners Jess and Sammy

Before Sammy and Jess won the Love Island crown, the lowest percentage win was Millie and Liam in 2021, who had 42 per cent of the vote.

The voting figures were released after reports that the winter series had been axed by ITV.

The winter series of Love Island was first introduced to fans in 2020, prior to the coronavirus outbreak in the UK. It was another three years before the winter series made a comeback.

A source told the Daily Mail : “The winter series of Love Island has been axed for a second time… viewers just aren’t interested in watching the show twice a year. It will be replaced by a brand new All Stars series, which will feature former Islanders who are still looking for love.