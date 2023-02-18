Marks and Spencer has earmarked more UK stores for closure but also have plans for moving into new locations - here are the winners and losers

High Street favourite Marks and Spencer has confirmed the UK stores under threat of closure. It’s not all bad news though as while certain stores will be going, plans to open in new locations are also on the table.

Included in the list are proposed stores for closure along with one which will be relocating. An M&S spokesperson explained the changes were part of the company’s “rotation strategy” and they would be opening more stores than they are closing.

They said: “We recently announced that we are investing £480m in bigger, better stores across the UK. Our store rotation and investment programme is about making sure we have the right stores, in the right place, with the right space.

“Whilst our store rotation programme involves closing some stores, it also means relocating and opening new stores in locations across the country. In this coming year alone, we are opening 20 new stores across the UK, including brand new M&S stores in Leeds, Liverpool, Birmingham, Manchester, Thurrock and Purley, and new M&S Foodhalls in locations such as Stockport, Wrexham, Barnsley and Largs.”

The news comes after the food and clothing giants announced a pay rise for more than 40,000 of its staff - the second salary increase in a year - in response to the cost-of-living crisis. The pay increase took their minimum hourly wage to £10.20, after rising to £10 from £9.50 in April. The hike brought it above both the national and real living wage.

M&S stores facing closure

The following stores have either been confirmed to be closing or are, at this stage, proposals to close and are subject to ongoing consultations. The Wrexham branch is a confirmed closure but is earmarked for relocation in the town.