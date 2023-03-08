Martin Lewis Money Saving website has shares a series of hacks to get cheaper easyJet flights

The Martin Lewis team has shared some clever money-saving tricks to save when flying with easyJet - and cheap tickets are due to go on sale this week. The Martin Lewis team published a series of easyJet hacks including how to bring more hand luggage on board, how to get cheaper tickets and how to get extra legroom for under £10.

However, money-saving experts predict cheap flights will go on sale with easyJet on Thursday (March 9). The Money Saving website says: “easyJet’s prices are fluid and move based on demand for any particular flight.

“They’re usually priced cheaply when released, but this can change quickly depending on how many people are booking. So if you can pounce when they’re launched, you’re often getting the very cheapest deal.”

And if you’re looking to book a holiday for the summer, you’re in luck as easyJet is due to release their next batch of flights on March 9.

easyJet’s press office told the Money Saving Team: "On sale dates, the system is always exceptionally busy. Our pricing is demand-led with fares starting low and rising as more seats are booked, so prices do increase when led by strong demand."

easyJet has announced a new direct route from Manchester to Paris Orly Airport starting March 2023.

easyJet hasn’t confirmed the exact time but it usually says tickets will be released first thing in the morning, around 6 am. However, MoneySavers have reported finding seats on sale even earlier than this on previous seat-release days. So to have the best chance of nabbing the cheapest tickets, check the easyJet site as early as you can.

easyJet ticket release schedule

Up to November 23 202 - Already on sale

December 1 2023 to March 23 2024 - March 9 2023