McDonald’s has increased the price of one of its most much-loved items amid the cost of living crisis, with fans left ‘mortified’ over the hike.

McDonald’s customers across the UK are seething after the cost of a much-loved item has more than doubled in price. Hash browns, which are a popular addition to a Maccies breakfast, are now over £1 more than they were four years ago amid the cost of living crisis - sparking fears of a potato shortage in the UK.

It comes as British farmers turn their backs on growing their own spuds due to rocketing inflation and energy bills . McDonald’s was charging £1.39 for its hash browns when its prices were frozen in July 2022, but they now cost £1.49, according to the McDonald’s app .

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, some fans say they were as much as £1.89 when ordered via delivery service Just Eat. In 2019, a McDonald’s hash brown would set you back just 79p.

Most Popular

Customers took to social media to vent their frustration over the price increase. Customer, Richard Woods joked: “I guess they made a hash of that.” Another said: “A moment of silence for this pricing please. I am mortified, still ordered some though.”

A customer named Nat chimed in: “At this point it’s cheaper to buy a bag of them from the shops. I remember in 2013 they were 75p and I really don’t understand, even with inflation, how they’re over a quid with how popular McDonald’s is globally.”

McDonald’s customers across the UK are seething after the cost of a much-loved item has more than doubled in price.