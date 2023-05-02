Monty Python star Michael Palin said his wife, who had been suffering with chronic pain for several years, died in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Sharing the news on his blogpost, the 79-year-old said: “My dearest wife Helen died peacefully in the early hours of Tuesday morning. She had been suffering with chronic pain for several years, which was compounded a few years ago by a diagnosis of kidney failure.

“We first met on a summer holiday on the Suffolk coast when we were both sixteen and we married in our early twenties. Two and a half weeks ago we celebrated our 57th wedding anniversary.

“Her death is an indescribable loss for myself, our three children and four grandchildren. Helen was the bedrock of my life. Her quietly wise judgement informed all my decisions and her humour and practical good sense was at the heart of our life together. The family ask that their privacy be respected at this time.”

Tributes from his fans have since poured in for him and his family. One said: “Sorry to hear such sad news....please accept my sincerest condolences. I remember Mrs Palin buying you a Pulsar watch at the start of 80 Days, and I worked for them at the time. I clearly remember thinking what good taste Mrs Palin had.”

Another wrote: “Michael I am thinking of you, your children and your grandchildren at this sad time. I remember you telling the story of how you met your beloved Helen when I saw you on tour in September 2015 in Middlesbrough with my late Mum. Take comfort that she's no longer in pain and the memories that you have together.”

Palin released a book series based on his journal entries through the years, detailing many aspects of his life, including his time as a newlywed to Helen. Michael told the Telegraph last year that his wife had recently been transferred into respite care after spending 50 years in the same house. They had three children together - Thomas, 54, William, 52, and Rachel, 48.

