Morrisons has slashed the prices of almost 50 items across all its UK stores and pledged to freeze the new prices for at least eight weeks.

The supermarket has reduced prices on items including mince, tomatoes and butter as well as cupboard staples such as squash and cereals. It marks Morrisons sixth round of reductions in 2023 and will see it invest £26 million in the latest price cuts.

As well as cutting the prices on products, Morrisons recently relaunched its More Card loyalty programme to allow customers to collect points on fuel and selected products in store which can be converted into ‘Morrisons Fivers’ and spent in store or online.

Rachel Eyre, chief customer and marketing officer at Morrisons, said: “Providing great quality products at affordable prices for our customers is a key priority at Morrisons. Our steady flow of deep and broad price cutting programmes, together with our new More Card loyalty scheme, are helping customers save money on their weekly shop. Today’s price cuts include picnic items to help our customers make the most of the warm weather and we’ve not forgotten the fridge and cupboard essentials either.”

Below is the full list of of reduced Morrisons products

Morrisons: Full list of all 47 products reduced:

Morrisons 6 Stonebaked Wholemeal Pittas - was 79p, Now 50p

Morrisons 6 Stonebaked White Pittas - was 79p, now 50p

Morrisons Spreadable 450g - was £2.49, now £1.97

Morrisons Reduced Fat Spreadable 450g - was £2.49, now £1.97

Morrisons British Spreadable 450g - was £2.49, now £1.97

Morrisons Wafer Thin Honey Roast Ham 400g- was £3.49, now £2.75

Morrisons W/t Cooked Chicken 400g was £3.49, now £2.75

Morrisons Wafer Thin Smoked Ham 400g - was £3.49, now £2.75

Morrisons 2 Scotch Eggs - was £1.59, now £1.19

Morrisons 4 Scotch Eggs 452g - was £2.75, now £2.15

Morrisons Market St British Beef Mince Steak 5% 250g - was £2.35, now £2.09

Morrisons Market Street Scottish Beef Mince Steak 5% 250g - was £2.35, now £2.09

Morrisons British Steak Mince 5% Fat 500g - was £3.75, now £3.49

Morrisons Scottish Steak Mince 5% Fat 500g - was £3.75, now £3.49

Morrisons Radish 200g - was £59p, now 43p

Morrisons Fresh Coriander 30g - was 89p, now 52p

Morrisons Fresh Basil 30g- was 89p, now 52p

Morrisons Fresh Flat Leaf Parsley 30g - was 89p, now 52p

Morrisons Fresh Mint 30g - was 89p, now 52p

Morrisons Fresh Thyme 20g - was 89p, now 52p

Morrisons Fresh Rosemary 20g - was 89p £0.52

Fresh Dill 30g - was 89p, now 52p

Fresh Curly Parsley - was 89p, now 52p

Fresh Chives - was 89p, now 52p

Morrisons Spinach 160g - was 99p, now 59p

Morrisons Sweet & Crispy Salad - was £1.19, now 75p

Morrisons Salad Tomatoes 6pk - was 99p, now 85p

Morrisons Sweetclem Easy Peelers 600g - was £1.49, now £1.35

Morrisons Salad Tomatoes 750g - was £1.75, now £1.49

Morrisons Spinach 450g - was £2.25, now £1.59

Morrisons Chickpeas In Water 400g was 89p, now 59p

Morrisons Butter Beans In Water 400g - was 89p, now 63p

Morrisons Cannellini Beans In Water 400g - was 89, now 63p

Morrisons Borlotti Beans In Water 400g - was 89p, now 63p

Morrisons Haricot Beans In Water 400g - was 89p, now 63p

Kingsfood 8 Hot Dogs was 99p, now 70p

Morrisons Honey Loops was £1.29, now 95p

Morrisons Fruit & Fibre 500g was £1.29, now 99p

Morrisons Honey Nut Corn Flakes 500g - was £1.95, now £1.25

Morrisons Fruit & Fibre 750g - was £1.59, now £1.29

Morrisons Apple & Blackcurrant Nas Squash Dc 1.5l - was £1.29, now 99p

Morrisons Orange Squash No Added Sugar Double Concentrate 1.5l - was £1.29, now 99p

Morrisons Summer Fruits Nas Squash Dc 1.5l - was £1.29, now 99p

Morrisons Cherry & Berry Nas Squash Dc 1.5l - was £1.29, now 99p

Morrisons No Added Sugar Lemon Concentrate 1.5l - was £1.29, now 99p

