Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Three teenagers killed after car crashes into a tree
DJ confirms she will leave BBC Radio 1 after eight years
Police search river after woman, 22 ‘vanished’ from her home
Inflation rate ‘stuck’ at 8.7% new ONS figures show
‘Loud bangs’ heard in search for missing Titanic sub
Euromillions players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £55m

Murder investigation launched after two-year-old and her dad killed in crash with lorry in Lincolnshire

A murder investigation has been launched after a two year-old girl and her dad, 35, died in a lorry crash.

Sam Johnson
By Sam Johnson
Published 21st Jun 2023, 10:37 BST

Police have launched a murder investigation into the death of a toddler after the little girl and her father died in a crash with a lorry in Lincolnshire. Oria Henry and her dad Ashley Henry, 35, were both killed when the blue Nissan Qashqai they were travelling in was involved in a collision with a lorry in Anwick, Lincolnshire.

The father and daughter, both from Leicester, were pronounced dead at the scene on Main Road at around 2.45pm on Sunday (June 18).

Police said their thoughts were with the pair’s family ‘at this incredibly difficult time’. Oria’s mother Rachael has publicly shared a picture of her daughter on Facebook paying tribute to her daughter. Police are yet to confirm if anyone in the lorry was hurt or how many people were in the vehicle at the time of the fatal collision.

Most Popular

    Officers confirmed yesterday that a murder investigation has now begun into Oria’s death.

    A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “Our investigation into the incident continues but after careful consideration we can confirm we have begun a murder investigation into the death of two-year-old Oria. We are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident but cannot provide further details at this time.

    A 48-year-old man has been arrested after a police officer was stabbed at an address in Maidstone on Thursday evening (Photo: Dave Thompson/PA)A 48-year-old man has been arrested after a police officer was stabbed at an address in Maidstone on Thursday evening (Photo: Dave Thompson/PA)
    A 48-year-old man has been arrested after a police officer was stabbed at an address in Maidstone on Thursday evening (Photo: Dave Thompson/PA)

    “Our thoughts remain with the family of those who lost their lives in this collision and specialist officers are supporting them at this difficult time.”

    Related topics:LincolnshireNissanPoliceLeicesterFacebookPeople