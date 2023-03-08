National Highways is warning drivers to expect delays after issuing a severe weather alert in parts of the UK.

The severe weather alert covers the West Midlands and East region as well as the North West and North East. The alert affects the North East, North West and Midlands Regions between 9am on Thursday (March 9) until 8am on Friday (March 10).

Road users are being advised by National Highways to check ahead and plan for disruption to their journeys. A new band of rain, sleet and snow will move northwards from the southern Midlands early morning, intensifying as it reaches northern parts of the Midlands by mid morning, and then expanding across the North West and North East during the afternoon.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Around 2-5cm of snow is expected for the West Midlands and western parts of the East Midlands on Thursday. Snow is expected to be persistent and heavy from Derbyshire/Nottinghamshire northwards, with significant accumulations above 100-150 metres.

Most Popular

National Highways are advising the public to take extra care when travelling. They also advise checking upcoming conditions with the Met Office before setting off on your journey.

The Met Office has issued yellow and amber warnings for much of the country. The amber warning for snow across northern and central England comes into effect at 3pm on March 9

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meadowcroft road in Bilton covered in snow back in 2008

National Highways severe weather alert: What to expect