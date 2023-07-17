The all important numbers for a whopping £7.5m National Lottery jackpot are in.

National Lottery players are being urged to check their ticket numbers after a draw for a huge £7.5million jackpot. The draw took place on Saturday, July 15.

Britain’s biggest EuroMillions winner so far remains the lucky person who claimed £195million in July last year. After winning the fortune, the player opted not to go public. Before that, the UK record was held by Joe and Jess Thwaite - a couple from Gloucestershire who pocketed £184 million in May 2022.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The National Lottery draw takes place at 8pm every Wednesday and at 7:45pm every Saturday. It costs £2 per play and you can purchase tickets online every day from 6am till 11pm as well as in participating stores.

Most Popular

To play you’ll need to pick six numbers from 1 to 59, or if you don’t feel like choosing your own you can also opt for a Lucky Dip instead, where the numbers will be randomly selected for you.

A ticket-holder based somewhere in the UK has won a life-changing £111.7 million in the Euromillions, Camelot has said. Credit: Getty Images

National Lottery: Winning numbers for Saturday, July 15