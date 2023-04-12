Glastonbury named best UK music festival for price and line-up through new analysis

New analysis from Get Licensed has revealed the best UK festivals, with Somerset’s Glastonbury taking top spot. The analysis takes on board various factors including size of the lineup, the ticket price for 2023, the price difference over the last five years, festival capacity, how critically acclaimed and publicised each festival is, and the weather in each location during the month.

Glastonbury topped the list with a festival score of 8.42 out of 10. Ranking first in popularity categories of number of articles in the press and Instagram posts. Despite having the highest ticket price, Glasto has the cheapest cost per artist (just 31p per artist) due to its massive lineup of over one thousand artists in 2022.

Reading festival came second scoring 8.11 out of 10. The festival is one of the most popular on social media, placing in the top three for both Instagram posts and TikTok views, it’s also one of the most publicised festivals too, taking second place for the number of articles.

Taking third place is Latitude festival with 7.86, which is one of the newer festivals in the top 10 running for 16 years. The festival on the south coast scores well thanks to its sunny weather, placing in the top five for its high average temperature and the top three for sunshine hours.

Further insights from the research include that The festival with the biggest price increase is Victorious Festival, increasing by 300% since 2018. Lindisfarne festival has the smallest ticket price increase since 2018, rising only by 2.86%.

Best UK festivals according to Get Licensed research

Diana Ross at Glastonbury.