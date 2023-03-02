Northern staff have revealed the worst passenger habits ahead of Employee Appreciation Day on March 3

Train and station staff who work for rail company Northern Trains have revealed their worst passenger habits. The list of top annoying things customers using services do includes vaping on trains and allowing dogs to sit on seats.

Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “We welcome around one million customers on-board our trains each and every day and the overwhelming majority are polite, considerate and respectful of others.

"However, it’s no wonder given the numbers involved that our train crew and station staff encounter the occasional bad-mannered individual from time to time. What doesn’t surprise me is that the things that bug my colleagues are those which have a negative impact on other customers. They have our customers’ backs.

“To anyone guilty of any of the ‘traits’ included in this list, I would ask you to think of others when using our services. I know my team would appreciate it.”

Listed below are some of the actions that made this list. These are all bad habits Northern staff have seen in passengers.

A Northern staff member