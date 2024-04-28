A shocked onlooker filmed the incredible scene, as the helpless animal was rescued by a brave paddleboarder. The deer had been struggling to keep its head above the waves in the British seaside resort, and was getting dragged out to sea - until the boarder leapt into action.

Bruce Martin, who captured the incident, said: "Apparently a dog had chased the poor thing into the sea. Apparently deer are good swimmers, but it was a long way out and the tide was receding. The boarder just leapt into action and paddled out to the deer and got it on to his board and pulled it in. He then placed it in the wooded area out of sight."