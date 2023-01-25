The US socialite and businesswoman has left fans shocked after she announced the birth of her new born baby via a surrogate on Twitter on Tuesday evening.

Paris Hilton, 41, has announced that she is now a mother to a baby boy after making a shock announcement on Twitter on Tuesday (January 24). The US socialite and businesswoman informed fans by posting a picture of her manicured hands wrapped around her newborn child’s fingers.

In the post Hilton wrote: "You are already loved beyond words," which accrued more than 27,000 likes within two hours. Last month Paris Hilton discussed previously that she and her husband Carter Reum were going through IVF treatment and her eggs were ‘stocked and ready’ for IVF transfer this year.

Advertisement

The Twitter post announcing the birth of her child was posted after a series of tweets about her memoir which will be released on March 14.

Most Popular

Her tweets read: “The truth is there’s so much more to my personal journey than meets the eye. While I’m nervous to be more vulnerable and open than ever before, I’m also excited to share the winding road that finally led me to healing, happiness and marrying the love of my life.”

Hundreds of fans sent well-wishes to the new mum, including celebrity pals such as Kim Kardashian and Demi Lovato.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kim Kardashian wrote: “So happy for you guys!!! 🤍”

Demi Lovato said: “Congratulations sis!!!!”