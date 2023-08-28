Passengers stranded due to ‘network-wide failure of UK air traffic control systems’
National Air Traffic Controllers said they are currently experiencing a technical issue, which will result in flight delays.
Thousands of passengers are stranded at airports after a ‘network-wide failure of UK air traffic control systems’ - including some who are sat on their planes but now unable to take-off. There have also been complaints from passengers trying to get into the UK that their flight will be delayed due to the technical failure.
Loganair posted on X (formerly known as Twitter): “There has been a network-wide failure of UK air traffic control computer systems this morning.
“Although we are hopeful of being able to operate most intra-Scotland flights on the basis of local coordination and with a minimum of disruption, north-south and international flights maybe subject to delays.
“If you are flying with us today, please check our website for the latest information about your flight before setting off for the airport.”
One traveller has taken her frustrations on X, saying: “On a plane on the runway at Budapest airport…and have just been told UK airspace is shut. We could be here for 12 hours. So we sit on the plane and wait.”
NATS, the national air traffic controllers, said in a statement: “We are currently experiencing a technical issue and have applied traffic flow restrictions to maintain safety. Engineers are working to find and fix the fault. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”
The agency also claified said the UK airspace ‘is not closed’ but they have had to apply air traffic flow restrictions to ensure safety. It also urged customers to check the status of their flight with their respective airline while the issue is being rectified.