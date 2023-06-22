Register
Pet Shop Boys at Liverpool M&S Bank Arena: Everything you need to know including door times, setlist & tickets

Here’s everything you need to know about Pet Shop Boys’ tour in Liverpool.

Sam Johnson
By Sam Johnson
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 13:14 BST

English synth-pop duo Pet Shop Boys are set to take to the stage at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena this week for part of their Dreamworld: Better Late Than Never tour. Despite forming in 1981, this tour is the pair’s first greatest hits tour which has already received positive reviews from shows across the UK and Europe.

The tour received outstanding reviews with The Guardian describing the Manchester date as “fabulous”, while The Times said the London show was “clever, stylish, sometimes poignant, often euphoric”, and NME praised the Hull performance, describing it as “a two-hour joyous celebration of their decades of holding pop to a higher standard".

As well as the success of the tour so far, Pet Shop Boys performed a rapturously received headline set on The Other Stage at the Glastonbury Festival, closing this year’s 50th Anniversary of the event.

    Pet Shop Boys is made up of primary vocalist Neil Tennant and keyboardist Chris Lowe. Together they have sold more than 50 million records worldwide, and were listed as the most successful duo in UK music history in the 1999 edition of The Guinness Book of Records. They are set to perform at Liverpool M&S Bank Arena on June 23.

    Pet Shop Boys at Liverpool M&S Bank Arena - everything you need to know

    Pet Shop Boys door opening times at Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

    Doors open at 6pm on June 23 for Pet Shop Boys. The event is scheduled to start at 7.30pm.

    Tickets for Pet Shop Boys at Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

    According to Ticketmaster, all tickets for the event are sold out.

    Pet Shop Boys UK setlist

    A setlist has not been released for Pet Shop Boys Liverpool show. However,  The duo performed the following songs at their recent show in London on Saturday (17 June), according to Setlist.fm:

    Suburbia

    Can You Forgive Her?

    Opportunities (Let’s Make Lots of Money)

    Where the Streets Have No Name (I Can’t Take My Eyes Off You)

    Rent

    I Don’t Know What You Want but I Can’t Give It Any More

    So Hard

    Left to My Own Devices

    Single-Bilingual / Se a vida é (That’s the Way Life Is)

    Domino Dancing

    Monkey Business

    New York City Boy

    Jealousy

    Love Comes Quickly

    Paninaro

    Always on My Mind(Gwen McCrae cover)

    Dreamland

    Heart

    What Have I Done to Deserve This?(with Clare Uchima)

    It’s Alright(Sterling Void cover)

    Vocal

    Go West(Village People cover)

    It’s a Sin

    Encore

    West End Girls

    Being Boring

    Who are the support acts for Pet Shop Boys?

    A support act has not been confirmed for Pet Shop Boys in Liverpool. However, during shows in 2022 they were joined by special guests such as Years & Years front man Olly Alexander, but the duo has been tight lipped about any potential surprise performances.

    Pet Shop Boys UK 2023 tour dates

    June 21 - P&J Live - Aberdeen

    June 23 - M&S Bank Arena - Liverpool

    June 25 - First Direct Arena - Leeds

    June 26 Brighton Centre - Brighton

    June 28 - Eden Sessions - Bodelva

