Security camera footage shows how police identified a burglar through his distinctive sideburns.

Dean Whyte, aged 52, tried to cover his face with a scarf when he approached two properties in Worksop in September 2023. Whyte’s unruly sideburns and prominent cheekbones can be seen in the security camera footage. When the footage was compared with Whyte’s custody image, there was a match.

Whyte was also linked to the crimes through a backpack and a pair of gloves found during a search of his home. He was carrying the bag on September 21 when he approached a property in Bracebridge and climbed through a window. Whyte stole personal documents, two purses and £450 in cash. Five days later, he wore the gloves again as he tried and failed to enter a property in Lowton Close.

Dean Whyte was jailed for a total of four-and-a-half years.

Through analysing the security camera footage, detectives identified distinguishing marks on both items including distinctive lettering along the index fingers of the gloves. He also wore a distinctive multi coloured puffer jacket and, during the second offence, a protective boot to help heal an injury. Footage of Whyte using a stolen bank card at a town centre cash point also led police to identify him.

Guilty plea

Whyte, of Dennis Street, Worksop, was still wearing both items when he was arrested three days later. Whyte didn't answer questions from officers, and was due to stand trial for multiple burglaries. However, on March 25, he pleaded guilty to one count of burglary and one of attempted burglary.

Three other offences in the Worksop area were left to lie on file and another three were discharged, meaning he was cleared of the offences.