Primark launches online delivery service for more UK stores - full list of areas

Primark shoppers will now be able to order online as the high-street retailer launches its click and collect service across more UK stores

Primark customers will be able to make online orders as the high street retailer expands its popular click-and-collect service. Primark launched the click-and-collect trial across 25 stores in the North of England last year.

But now, due to popular demand, Primark will be launching the service at more stores this summer. Primark customers said they value the additional choice and convenience the service offers and the products proving popular with customers so far include larger nursery items, as well as exclusive online-only options and multipacks.

Paul Marchant, CEO of Primark, said: “We’re really encouraged by how the trial has landed with customers, who tell us they value the choice and convenience Click + Collect is offering them. We’re also seeing strong demand for the service outside the trial region and it’s helping us reach new customers too.

“This gives us the confidence to take this trial to the next level and expand it further to more stores to understand how the service can work for a broader range of customers. We’ll continue to monitor the trial closely as we look to complement the experience and offer we have in our stores.”

After browsing online and adding items to a virtual shopping basket, Primark customers can choose a day to collect, up to seven days ahead, from their chosen store. Orders will be available for collection from two days after they have been placed with a £10 minimum order value and no delivery charge.

Customers will be able to collect their order from dedicated Click + Collect desks in their chosen store while paying for any other items they’ve picked up while in-store.

From this summer, customers in London will be able to shop online from Primark’s extensive range of kids’ products across clothing and nursery, and then collect from one of 32 stores in the region. This means the service will soon be available in around a third of Primark’s UK stores.

Primark has become one of the most familiar and successful brands on the high street.

Customers outside the trial Click +Collect areas can still visit the Primark website to browse current ranges and check availability of their favourite products using the stock-checker before heading into the store.

In addition to its investment in the Click + Collect trial, Primark announced in November plans to invest at least £140 million into UK retail over the next two years. The investment includes opening four new stores, refurbishing and relocating a number of existing stores, and increasing selling space by around 160,000sq ft, creating at least 850 jobs.

Primark Click & Collect new stores

Bexleyheath, The Broadway, DA6 7HF

Bluewater, Upper Thames Walk, DA9 9SQ

Bromley, 162 High Street, BR1 1HE

Charlton, Brocklebank Retail Park, SE7 7SX

Croydon, 5 - 9 North End, High Street, CR9 1SX

Dartford, 58 - 60 High Street, DA1 1DE

Ealing, Ealing Broadway Centre, W5 5JY

East Ham, 51 High Street North, E6 1HZ

Hackney, 365 - 371 Mare Street, E8 1HY

Hammersmith, Kings Mall Shopping Centre, W6 0PZ

Harrow, St Ann’s Shopping Centre, HA1 1AT

Hounslow, 165 - 169 High Street, TW3 1QL

Ilford, 129-133 High Rd, IG1 1DE

Kilburn, 54 - 56 High Street, NW6 4HJ

Kingston, 76 Eden Street, KT1 1DJ

Lakeside Shopping Centre, RM20 2ZP

London Oxford Street East, 14-28 Oxford Street, W1D 1AU

London Oxford Street West, 499 - 517 Oxford Street, W1K 7DA

Lewisham, Lewisham High Street, SE13 6JL

Peckham, 51- 57 Rye Lane, SE15 5EY

Romford, 33 - 35 South Street, RM1 1NJ

Staines, Elmsleigh Shopping Centre, TW18 4QB

Stratford, Westfield Stratford City, E20 1EL

Sutton, St. Nicholas Shopping Centre, SM1 1AX

Tooting, 31 - 39 Mitcham Road, SW17 9PA

Uxbridge, 1 Chequers Mall, UB8 1LN

Wandsworth, 32-34 Southside, SW18 4TF

Watford, 109-111 High Street, WD17 2TA

Wembley, 508 High Road, HA9 7BS

White City, Westfield London Shopping Centre, W12 7GF

Wood Green, The Mall, High Road, N22 6YQ

Woolwich, 18 - 28 Hare Street, SE18 6LZ

Birkenhead, Grange Road, CH41 6EA

Blackburn, The Mall Blackburn, BB1 7JG

Blackpool, Bank Hey Street, FY1 4RY

Bolton, Crompton Place Shopping, BL1 1EA

Broughton, Broughton Shopping Park, CH4 0DE

Burnley, Charter Walk Shopping Centre, BB11 1BB

Bury, The Rock Shopping Centre, BL9 0ND

Carlisle, English Street, CA3 8NX

Chester, Foregate Street, CH1 1HA

Huddersfield, New Street, HD1 2TR

Lancaster, Marketgate Shopping Centre, LA1 1JF

Liverpool, Church Street, L1 3AY

Llandudno, Parc Llandudno Retail Park, LL30 1PX

Manchester, Market Street, M1 1WA

Manchester, The Trafford Centre, M17 8AS

Oldham, Market Place, OL1 3AB

Preston, Fishergate Shopping Centre, PR1 8HJ

Sheffield, Meadowhall, S9 1ER

Sheffield, The Moor, S1 4PA

Southport, Chapel Street, PR8 1AE

Stockport, Chestergate, SK1 1NT

Wallasey, Cherry Tree Shopping Centre, CH44 5TL

Warrington, Golden Square, WA1 1QB

Wigan, Standishgate, WN1 1UP

