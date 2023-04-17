Register
Protestors halt World Snooker Championships at The Crucible by throwing paint and climbing table

Dramatic scenes at the Crucible in Sheffield tonight

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 17th Apr 2023, 19:36 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 19:43 BST
Protest at the Crucible Protest at the Crucible
Protesters have thrown paint at the table during the World Snooker Championship in Sheffield. The protesters entered the playing area, with audiences heard shouting, before one of them climbed onto the table to throw orange powder.

The second protester was apprehended before getting onto the table and escorted off the premises.

Fans were quick to take to Twitter to post videos of the event, with one user saying: “What a weird thing to target, Monday night at the snooker”