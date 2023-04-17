Protesters have thrown paint at the table during the World Snooker Championship in Sheffield. The protesters entered the playing area, with audiences heard shouting, before one of them climbed onto the table to throw orange powder.
The second protester was apprehended before getting onto the table and escorted off the premises.
Fans were quick to take to Twitter to post videos of the event, with one user saying: “What a weird thing to target, Monday night at the snooker”