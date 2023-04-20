The new trademark will see Vardy potentially make money off the phrase if used for commercial purposes including broadcasting, clothing and more

Rebekah Vardy has trademarked the now iconic phrase ‘Wagatha Christie’ in a twist arising from her bitter legal feud between herself and Coleen Rooney, wife of ex-Manchester United footballer Wayne Rooney.

Vardy, who is married to Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy lost a high-profile High Court libel battle against Coleen last year - a saga which was later dubbed the ‘Wagatha Christie’ trial, due to their famous footballer husbands.

The case was brought before the court by Rebekah Vardy who was suing Coleen Rooney after she accused Vardy of leaking private information about her to a British newspaper.

On Wednesday (April 19), Saphia Maxamed, owner of London Entertainment, confirmed that her firm has registered “Wagatha Christie” as a trademark on behalf of its client Mrs Vardy.

The new move means that anyone who wishes to use the phrase ‘Wagatha Christie’ for commercial purposes will now have to get permission from Rebekah Vardy - and subsequently pay her if she agrees.

The now-viral post from Mrs Rooney was posted almost four years ago in October 2019. The case quickly became known as the ‘Wagatha Christie’ trail - with the term ‘WAG’ being a reference to ‘wives and girlfriends’ of footballers, and also a nod to detective writer Agatha Christie.